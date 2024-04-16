PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Imprint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 126,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,468,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $168.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,942. The firm has a market cap of $231.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

