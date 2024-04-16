SFI Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,909 Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,909 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 119.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIQ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.75. 230,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,177. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

