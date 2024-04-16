SFI Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000.

MPV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. 4,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,871. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. Barings Participation Investors has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $16.42.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

