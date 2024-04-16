John Charles Mcconnell Acquires 3,500 Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report) Director John Charles Mcconnell acquired 3,500 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,905.00.

John Charles Mcconnell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, January 24th, John Charles Mcconnell purchased 7,800 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,570.60.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

VIT traded down C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.30. The company had a trading volume of 136,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Victoria Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$5.55 and a 12 month high of C$9.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.30. The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.