Cullen Investment Group LTD. Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

