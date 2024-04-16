Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $481,000 in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.42.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE:TRI opened at $152.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.80.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

