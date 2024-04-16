Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,376 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $84,527.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,259.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $459,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,273. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EXAS. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

