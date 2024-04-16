Bison Wealth LLC Acquires 378 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.24. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $152.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

