Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Holdings Cut by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp decreased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.07%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

