Cullen Investment Group LTD. Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,906 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $132.39 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

