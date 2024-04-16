135,744 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Acquired by Bear Mountain Capital Inc.

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 135,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0913 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

