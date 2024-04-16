Truist Financial Lowers Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target to $53.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

NYSE REXR opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $139,522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

