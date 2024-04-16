Grove Bank & Trust Sells 280 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Welltower Trading Down 0.7 %

WELL stock opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.86. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 139.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

