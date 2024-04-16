AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $154.00 at Oppenheimer

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $153.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.13. AGCO has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,220,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3,115.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

