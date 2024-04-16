Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $117.81 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.47 and a 52-week high of $136.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.06. The company has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 over the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

