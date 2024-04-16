Cullen Investment Group LTD. Invests $407,000 in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 358,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2,288.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 74,253 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $110.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.56. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

