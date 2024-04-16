Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 33

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.41) per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Billington’s previous dividend of $15.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Billington Trading Up 2.8 %

LON BILN opened at GBX 503.50 ($6.27) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 420.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 398.95. Billington has a 52 week low of GBX 282.50 ($3.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 530 ($6.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of £64.75 million, a P/E ratio of 875.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Billington alerts:

About Billington

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.