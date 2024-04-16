Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 33

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.41) per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Billington’s previous dividend of $15.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Billington Trading Up 2.8 %
LON BILN opened at GBX 503.50 ($6.27) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 420.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 398.95. Billington has a 52 week low of GBX 282.50 ($3.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 530 ($6.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of £64.75 million, a P/E ratio of 875.00 and a beta of 0.72.
About Billington
