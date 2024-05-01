CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Down 0.4 %

CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $11.70.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

About CVD Equipment

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. CVD Equipment comprises 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

