Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $40.44 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,092 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $40,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 460,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95,723 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,280,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3,539.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after purchasing an additional 221,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $216.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,033. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.54 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

