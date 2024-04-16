Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 122.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 53,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

