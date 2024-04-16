Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of EOS opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 19.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

