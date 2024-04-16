Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,954 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.21% of Dynatrace worth $33,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,577,000 after purchasing an additional 467,760 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,099,000 after purchasing an additional 555,739 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,772,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,136,000 after buying an additional 229,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,278,591 shares of company stock valued at $750,893,396. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.43 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

