70,693 Shares in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Purchased by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,693 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. owned about 0.62% of First Guaranty Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $3,375,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 335.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 352.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 156.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

FGBI stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $23.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

