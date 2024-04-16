Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2253 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Prysmian’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Prysmian Stock Up 3.3 %

PRYMY stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. Prysmian has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

About Prysmian

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells power and telecom cables and systems, and related accessories under the Prysmian, Draka, and General Cable brands worldwide. It operates through four segments: Renewable Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions.

