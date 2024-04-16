Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2253 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Prysmian’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Prysmian Stock Up 3.3 %
PRYMY stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. Prysmian has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.
About Prysmian
