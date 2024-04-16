Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

