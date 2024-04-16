Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE SPE opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $202,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $158,000. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

