Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2024

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPEGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE SPE opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $202,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $158,000. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Read More

Dividend History for Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.