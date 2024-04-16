SIG Group AG (OTC:SIGCY) Plans Dividend of $0.48

SIG Group AG (OTC:SIGCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4799 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.
SIG Group Stock Performance
Shares of SIGCY stock opened at C$21.67 on Tuesday. SIG Group has a 52-week low of C$19.58 and a 52-week high of C$27.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.02.
SIG Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SIG Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- What is a Secular Bull Market?, How to Identify this Market
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for SIG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.