High Income Securities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE:PCF opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
