High Income Securities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PCF opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

About High Income Securities Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 35.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 29,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 100.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 15.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 168,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

