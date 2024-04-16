Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 27 on May 31st

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ARBB stock opened at GBX 1,139.20 ($14.18) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,056.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 996.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £184.44 million, a PE ratio of 491.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($10.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,150 ($14.32).

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Henry Angest acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.32) per share, for a total transaction of £990,000 ($1,232,416.28). 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

