JPMorgan China Growth & Income (JCGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.76 on June 3rd

JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.76 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of LON:JCGI opened at GBX 210 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £174.72 million, a PE ratio of -3,566.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 208.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 217.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 11.22. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a one year low of GBX 189 ($2.35) and a one year high of GBX 329.22 ($4.10).
About JPMorgan China Growth & Income
