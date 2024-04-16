SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 783,834 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,962,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after buying an additional 290,837 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.01. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $131.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

