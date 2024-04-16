Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,498 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BALL. Quarry LP raised its position in Ball by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Ball by 80.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BALL opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $67.97.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

