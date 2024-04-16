CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on CarMax in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.25.

CarMax stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

