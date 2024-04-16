Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Bancorp by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Bancorp by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Catalyst Bancorp by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Bancorp alerts:

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Catalyst Bancorp stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 0.13. Catalyst Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $12.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalyst Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CLST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.71%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLST

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.