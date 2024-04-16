Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.