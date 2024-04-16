Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NVO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.60.

NVO stock opened at $123.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $138.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 49.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

