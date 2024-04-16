Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Workiva alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WK

Insider Transactions at Workiva

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE:WK opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 1.03. Workiva has a 12 month low of $77.31 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.