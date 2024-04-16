Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PPL. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$52.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$52.42.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$47.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.28. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$38.79 and a one year high of C$48.97.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0374298 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

