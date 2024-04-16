Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at UBS Group

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.93.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,199.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,065 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $30,104,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,893,000 after acquiring an additional 914,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

