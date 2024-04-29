Rachel Lawrence Sells 5,848 Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Stock

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) insider Rachel Lawrence sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.58), for a total value of £40,643.60 ($50,202.08).

Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance

Shares of LON:STB traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 696 ($8.60). 4,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,426. The company has a market capitalization of £132.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.77. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 550 ($6.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 750 ($9.26). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 689.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 670.76.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Secure Trust Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,335.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STB

About Secure Trust Bank

(Get Free Report)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.