Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$26.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.57.
Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$869.00 million. Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strathcona Resources will post 4.4259502 earnings per share for the current year.
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
