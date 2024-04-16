Veritas Investment Research Raises Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$173.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target upped by Veritas Investment Research from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$184.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$160.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$153.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$157.65. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 41.21 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2780116 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. In related news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. Also, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. Insiders have sold a total of 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,686,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

