Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.19.

Talos Energy Price Performance

TALO stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $384.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.90 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 0.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 468,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $5,985,669.33. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,216,510 shares in the company, valued at $449,714,832.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

