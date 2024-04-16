Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at Cormark

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Haywood Securities increased their price target on Tantalus Systems from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment sells computing modules used into multiple devices, including meters, sensors, and street lighting fixtures, as well as distributes automation equipment.
