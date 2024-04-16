Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VSTO. Roth Mkm raised Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VSTO opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $682.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

