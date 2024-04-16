Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
