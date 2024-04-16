Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SIX. Citigroup increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.23.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SIX opened at $23.79 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

