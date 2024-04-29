Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SSREY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 40,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,249. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.