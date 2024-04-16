Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Inuvo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.32. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Inuvo will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inuvo by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Inuvo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 749,250 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Inuvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inuvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

