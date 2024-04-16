Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Avalon stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.80. Avalon has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.