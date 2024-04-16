Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
Avalon stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.80. Avalon has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.84.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Avalon
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.
